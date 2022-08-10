Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) & Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Head to Head Analysis

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics -5.25% N/A N/A Fluence Energy N/A -23.36% -6.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Fluence Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $19.13 million 0.18 $1.81 million ($0.10) -3.85 Fluence Energy $680.77 million 4.02 -$162.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Environmental Tectonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Environmental Tectonics and Fluence Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluence Energy 1 5 13 0 2.63

Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $28.30, indicating a potential upside of 78.10%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats Environmental Tectonics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. Its CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

