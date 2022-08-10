Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$989.73.

Endeavour Mining Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE EDV opened at C$27.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.75. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$23.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94. The company has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$803.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.25 million.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.512 dividend. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.35%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Mining

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total value of C$1,277,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,366,382.41.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

