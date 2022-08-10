Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Lowered by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 100,096 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 3.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $86,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,010,000 after buying an additional 3,435,350 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.08. 125,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

