Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELROF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Elior Group from €6.60 ($6.73) to €3.30 ($3.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC cut Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Elior Group in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF remained flat at $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. Elior Group has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

