Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

LLY stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.71. 37,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

