Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $129.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,459.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,459.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,767 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,353. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

