Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $430,001.54 and approximately $21,192.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,587.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00130787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00065279 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia.

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.