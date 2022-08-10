Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health updated its Q3 guidance to $0.12-0.18 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.06-1.13 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. 191,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,446. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

