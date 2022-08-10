Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Elanco Animal Health updated its Q3 guidance to $0.12-0.18 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.06-1.13 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 191,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $232,000.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

