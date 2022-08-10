EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I Trims Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Target Price to $20.00

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.36% from the company’s previous close.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 3.0 %
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. 79 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $20.29.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.
