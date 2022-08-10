EchoLink (EKO) Market Cap Hits $49,712.77

EchoLink (EKO) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $49,712.77 and $1.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,900.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00130607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00064464 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EchoLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

