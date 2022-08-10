Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 938015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

The firm has a market cap of £3.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.40.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

