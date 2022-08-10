eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EBAY. JMP Securities started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.24.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. eBay has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 27.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 8.8% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.