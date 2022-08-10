Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 74.0% during the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792,656 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $43,570,000. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,087,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 285,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 212,172 shares in the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

