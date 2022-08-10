E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.25 by UBS Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.25 ($10.46) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EOAN. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price target on E.On in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.35) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EOAN traded up €0.13 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €9.16 ($9.35). 5,720,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.06.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.