E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.35) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price objective on E.On in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

E.On Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of E.On stock traded up €0.13 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €9.16 ($9.35). 5,720,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.02). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.06.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

