e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ELF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,763,442. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

