DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 billion-$14.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.95 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC Technology stock opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 210,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 547,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.