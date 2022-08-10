Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 597 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $732,770,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CSX by 333.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CSX by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,708 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 3.7 %

CSX stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.89. 427,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,155,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.