Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.19 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT stock opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

