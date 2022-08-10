Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 49,278 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 73,979 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Nomad Foods by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 663,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 67,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Down 6.8 %

Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $822.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.74 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.