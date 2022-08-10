Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 14,950 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,925 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,785,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,530,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,215,000 after acquiring an additional 398,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 4,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CZR. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

