Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.05% of Constellium at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Constellium by 8.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.90.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

