Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,743,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 46.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 6,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 162,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,173. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

