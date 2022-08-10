DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 97,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,437,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

