Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Down 4.3%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08. Approximately 2,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DFH shares. TheStreet cut Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $793.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.54 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 46.21% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,066,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 76,029 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 585,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

