DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Benchmark

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.23.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 37.6% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 21.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 151,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

