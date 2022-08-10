DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Benchmark

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark to $30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.23.
DraftKings Trading Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ DKNG opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.