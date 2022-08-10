Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 78.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Dorel Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Dorel Industries stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.45. 6,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,127. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.32. Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of C$5.44 and a 52 week high of C$28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$209.73 million and a PE ratio of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.16.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

