DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 623 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nutrien by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Nutrien by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 1,014.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

NTR stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.70. 221,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,897. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

