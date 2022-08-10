DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125,530 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 273,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 166,076 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after buying an additional 8,634,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cormark lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NYSE CVE traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,992,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $24.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

