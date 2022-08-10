DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Acquires 11,298 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned about 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after buying an additional 2,570,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NWL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. 66,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

