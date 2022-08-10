DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Down 6% on Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) traded down 6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $75.07 and last traded at $75.50. 231,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,943,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.29.

Specifically, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $381,614.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $381,614.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,608 shares of company stock worth $12,365,709. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.18.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 19.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,884,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

