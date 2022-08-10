Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.98-1.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.14.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.