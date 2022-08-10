Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $295-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.81 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.22-$3.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of DLB traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.50. 608,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,754. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

