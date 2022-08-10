DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.73 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Shares of DOCN stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. 3,600,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,606. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DigitalOcean by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

