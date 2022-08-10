Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Tops $99,163.44 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $99,163.44 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,918.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.56 or 0.07306642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00160491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00254384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00691321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00578585 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005545 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,334,633 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

