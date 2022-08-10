DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.51 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $16.13 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 62% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00225085 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001651 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011004 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.00500785 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.