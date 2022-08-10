Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.00 ($13.27) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.34% from the company’s current price.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Stock Down 1.1 %

FRA:PBB traded down €0.10 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €9.33 ($9.52). 132,961 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is €9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.38. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a twelve month low of €10.36 ($10.57) and a twelve month high of €15.46 ($15.78).

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.