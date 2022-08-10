Desjardins Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report released on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 2.7 %

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

Shares of GIL opened at $30.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 73,115 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

