Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.01 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares downgraded 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$1.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$172.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.03 and a one year high of C$3.37.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,383,095. In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$337,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,092,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,824,605. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$288,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,383,095. Insiders bought a total of 525,000 shares of company stock worth $744,350 over the last 90 days.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

