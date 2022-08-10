Dero 24-Hour Volume Hits $78,096.00 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00017346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $51.33 million and approximately $78,096.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,206.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.38 or 0.07348565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00157494 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00255527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00680087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00581270 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005585 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,750,735 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.