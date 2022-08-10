DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

XRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.11.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $36.31 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,021,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

