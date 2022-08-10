DCM Advisors LLC Takes $506,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after buying an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,207,253,000 after buying an additional 883,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,404,488,000 after buying an additional 1,267,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,953,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,629,607. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

