Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.89

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
Datatec Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.
Datatec Company Profile
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.
Featured Articles
