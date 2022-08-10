Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Shares Up 6%

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.23 and last traded at $150.23. 83 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DUAVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €198.00 ($202.04) to €200.00 ($204.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Get Dassault Aviation Société anonyme alerts:

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.83.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.