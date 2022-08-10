Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Cyxtera Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CYXT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

