CURO Group Holdings Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

CURO Group has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CURO Group to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CURO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.71. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

CURO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CURO Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,114,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.