Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 660,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,773 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $89.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,717,197. The company has a market capitalization of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.