CS Disco (LAW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect CS Disco to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. CS Disco has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect CS Disco to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAW shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CS Disco by 60.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

