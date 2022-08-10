CRYPTO20 Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (C20)

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $7.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,896.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00036824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00127852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00068473 BTC.

C20 is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,405,376 coins. The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

